

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $278.1 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $208.5 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $104.3 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $2.33 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $104.3 Mln. vs. $172.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



