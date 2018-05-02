Constellium Paris: Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) announced today that it will be the primary supplier of aluminium Auto Body Sheet for the new Mercedes-Benz CLS model, which was released at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. This four-door coupe entered the market in March 2018.

Constellium will provide the coils for the outer trunk lid panels and fenders of the Mercedes-Benz CLS. Constellium's Surfalex, which offers high surface quality as well as specific hemming and roping properties, has been chosen by Mercedes to achieve the new pioneering structure and look set by Mercedes designers. Surfalex is the ideal material for demanding skin quality for closure parts and provides solutions for the most trendsetting design requests while contributing to lightweighting.

"Constellium is proud to contribute to the new Mercedes-Benz CLS with our Surfalex aluminium solutions. This new program reflects the strong relationship established over the years with our customer as we deliver aluminium solutions to all main Mercedes-Benz auto lines. Our commitment to innovation enables us to develop new alloys and solutions from the original model design phase to the start of production," said Dieter Höll, Constellium's Vice President Global Automotive.

Aluminium is increasingly being adopted by automakers as an ideal material for automotive applications allowing high-performance designs in terms of aesthetic, safety and lightweighting. With its unique cutting-edge manufacturing experience and innovative expertise, Constellium is one of the top aluminium suppliers offering a broad range of innovative rolled and extruded aluminium specialty products.

