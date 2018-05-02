

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $129.37 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $238.40 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $128.69 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $710.87 million from $641.51 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $128.69 Mln. vs. $99.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $710.87 Mln vs. $641.51 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 Bln



