Natural resource investment company Solo Oil on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jon Fitzpatrick as a non-executive director of the company. Fitzpatrick is a corporate lawyer and petroleum economist who has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and energy sectors and opened an energy and resource advisory practice, Gneiss Energy, in 2016. Prior to this, Fitzpatrick was senior managing director and head of natural resources for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Macquarie ...

