sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,94 Euro		-0,14
-0,22 %
WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,83
63,97
18:26
63,82
63,96
18:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVARTIS AG63,94-0,22 %
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC0,1250,00 %