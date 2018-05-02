Brokerage House, ProbusFX is Scaling up its Business in the Financial Industry in Part by Hiring New Employees

ProbusFX is also taking online trading to the next level with highly customizable financial solutions available to both individual and institutional clients

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / After less than a year since its successful launch, ProbusFX is now scaling up to meet the rising demand of their unique True STP Brokerage services. The company is now actively expanding by hiring new employees to enhance their already established team.

According to an interview about E-Forex with CEO Youssef Barakat, the company is planning to stand out from other Brokerage and Financial service providers by taking online trading to the next level with highly customizable financial solutions available to both individual and institutional clients.

The company promotes a culture of appreciation and genuine dedication to each and every single one of their clients, regardless of their initial invested capital and economic situation. They consider their firm as being Client-Centred and their business goals revolve around supporting their customers as they achieve their financial goals and reach the maximum of their online trading potential as much as possible.

ProbusFX's technological advantage is True STP, a model of market order execution that replaces traditional "dealing desks" with automatic electronic processing, giving direct market access at blazing speeds and Live market prices, allowing no room for price manipulation and "market making." All data is hosted on Equinix LD4, a leading colocation trading ecosystem that focuses on ultra-low-latency electronic trading. Equinix LD4 data banks maintain the highest facility standards in the industry and ensure that the lowest possible average latency is achieved. ProbusFX currently provides two trading platforms that are ideal for Forex Cyprus: MT4 and MT5, and they plan on launching their own dedicated platform to provide revolutionary innovations in online trading and give their clients a variety of platforms to choose from. Additionally, for the more demanding traders ProbusFX provides FIX API solutions on demand.

Clients have a choice of three different account types that are also designed to keep their Forex money safe, Barakat said:

- A Classic account that keeps trading as simple as possible with all charges being included in spreads and swipes to save traders the time and effort of having to do extra calculations for fees, starting at a minimum deposit of 200 USD

- A Standard account providing ultimate access to all financial instruments offered by the company with spreads starting as tight as 0.0 pips and competitively low commission fees starting at a minimum deposit of 500 USD

- A Premium account allowing for unlimited volume trading with tight spreads and swipes and with commissions as low as 1,8 EUR/USD starting at a minimum deposit of 10,000 USD

Account registration with ProbusFX is a highly optimized procedure, making it convenient and easy to setup an account and start trading almost immediately. Deposits and withdrawals are also served the soonest possible from the moment they are requested. Additionally, they happily provide highly proactive Customer Support 24 hours a day, five days a week for all trading related issues and queries.

For investors preferring to have their assets managed by expert Financiers, the company also provides customizable Portfolio management solutions with the ability to adapt around the specific needs, goals and economic situation of each client respectively. All procedures are done in total transparency with all information readily available to the client at any time.

All client and investor funds are kept in segregated accounts with European and Global Top-Tier Banks and Financial institutions as custodians, both from Cyprus, where the company has its headquarters, and from leading global institutions.

The ProbusFX Team consists of Finance and Online Trading professionals bringing together years of experience and expertise from their respective fields and careers.

Managing ProbusFX are:

CEO Youssef Barakat, veteran financier, is the key driving force behind the company's advancements and chief coordinator of all departments.

Chairman Walid Abousleiman, a Lebanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, is a member of the Board of Directors of the firm and is a key asset in strategic decision making.

Head of Brokerage Department, Michael Kopanakis holds a degree in Mathematics and is a certified Technical Analyst and holder of the CFTe Level II Diploma. His passion for Technical Analysis and Mathematics is what drove him to join the Finance industry.

CFO Loucas Louca holds a degree in Finance, Accounting and Management and is a certified Chartered Accountant and a member of the ICAEW. He is managing the Finance department.

CMO Dora Christofi holds a degree in Computing Science, a Master's degree in E-Commerce and Information Systems and is a certified Digital Markeer. She is managing the marketing department and is responsible for raising Brand Awareness and for Promoting ProbusFX.

Head of Back Office, Evdoxia Teliopoulou holds a degree in Economics with a specialization in Business Economics and Political Sciences and a Master's degree in International Business Economics. She is managing the Back-Office department.

CTO Piotr Pryzmont holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management and is responsible for managing the IT department and planning the development of technological innovations that can yield competitive advantages.

Head of Compliance, Constantina Economidou holds an LLB Law degree and is also a member of the Bar Association of Cyprus. She ensures the company retains high compliance and ethical standards following all developments of the legal framework.

"The future looks bright for our Brokerage House since our commitment to becoming a solid and robust service provider in the industry is what drives and motivates us in providing unparalleled financial service solutions by aligning our company's goals with the goals of our clients," Barakat said.

About ProbusFX:

ProbusFX is a Fully Fledged Brokerage House with a Traders Approach. They take pride in providing the opportunity to learn and experience trading with the right support and education while trading FX, Precious Metals, CFDs on Energies and CFDs on Indices always coupled with a Professional Approach. For more information, please visit https://www.probusfx.com.

