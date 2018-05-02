Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Forms Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP, or the Company), which is developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, today announced the formation of its Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) with two key initial appointments: Emmanuelle L. Waubant, M.D., Ph.D., and Juan Antonio García Merino, M.D., Ph.D. This CAB will serve as a strategic resource to EHP as it prepares to advance its lead product candidate, EHP-101, a proprietary new chemical entity derived from cannabidiol (CBD), into clinical studies.

'We are honored to have attracted some of the world's leading MS experts to support EHP as we develop EHP-101, a potentially transformative patented therapy for the treatment of life-threatening diseases such as MS,' said Jim DeMesa, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of EHP. 'Dr. Waubant's and Dr. García Merino's backgrounds and considerable expertise will be invaluable as we advance our MS product candidate into human studies later this year.'

Dr. Waubant is a neurologist who specializes in treating MS patients. She is a professor of neurology and serves as director of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Regional Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. She earned her medical degree at the Lille University School of Medicine and completed a residency in neurology at Toulouse University Hospital. Dr. Waubant's research focuses on new treatments for MS. She also studies environmental and genetic risk factors in adults and children with the disease. Dr. Waubant is the Medical Director of Race to Erase MS and serves on the translational research review committee for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She chairs the clinical trial task force and is a member of the steering committee of the International Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group. A prominent contributor to scientific journals in her field, she is a co-chief editor of Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders, and the MS section editor for Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Dr. García Merino is a neurologist focused on MS. He is Professor of Neurology and Director of the Neuroimmunology Lab at Puerta de Hierro Hospital, Universidad Autonoma, Madrid, where he runs a national reference unit for MS. He obtained his medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, and trained as a neurologist at Puerta de Hierro Hospital. He received his PhD degree in 1985 at the Universidad Autonoma of Madrid. Dr. García Merino has held research posts at Karolinska Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of California, San Francisco. His research interests are focused on mediation of damage in experimental models of neuroinflammation, the search for new therapeutic targets, and the role of the endocannabinoid system in MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis and EHP-101

MS is one of the most common acquired neurological diseases in young adults. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates there are 900,000 patients with MS in the seven major markets.

Disease progression is considered the result of two related processes, namely myelin destruction (demyelination) with failure to remyelinate and progressive axonal damage, with little capacity for recovery. Exacerbated innate and adaptive immune responses contribute to the pathophysiology of the disease and the majority of current therapies for MS are directed towards modulation of the immune response. Novel therapies to enable axonal remyelination are urgently needed. Hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-1a activation may exert anti-inflammatory capabilities and may be also linked to neuroprotection and remyelination.1

CBD has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and anti-oxidant effects that may act on neurodegenerative diseases such as MS, and EHP-101 builds on the effect of this natural cannabinoid. It is an aminoquinone derivative of CBD endowed with dual peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-y (PPARy) and cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) activity, which are both validated therapeutic targets for MS. EHP-101 also targets the HIF pathway, expanding the rationale for its development as a novel MS drug.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The Company has two families of new chemical entities, based on CBD and cannabigerol, CBG, that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating MS and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The Company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018. For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life.

___________________________

1 Yao SY, Soutto M, Sriram S. Preconditioning with cobalt chloride or desferrioxamine protects oligodendrocyte cell line (MO3.13) from tumor necrosis factor-alpha-mediated cell death. J Neurosci Res. 2008;86:2403-13.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the Company) is currently 'Testing the Waters' under Regulation A+ (Regulation A+) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and if sent in response to these materials, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until an offering statement is qualified by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The Offering Circular is available via this link.

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered 'forward-looking statements,' as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'goal,' 'hope,' 'hypothesis,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'strategy,' 'will,' 'would,' or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in these presentations include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.

SOURCE: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.