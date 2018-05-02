Not only computers make our lives easier nowadays, it's even harder to imagine our lives without electricity. Our ancestors still used candlelight instead of light bulbs and had to do without electrical outlets. Most people today rely on electricity like they do on food and water. What would life be like without electricity to power our favourite video games, TV shows, telephones and even the lights you read by at night? It allows us to enjoy life in so many ways and without it our daily lives would be much less convenient. We get so used to flipping the light switch and seeing the lights come on that we forget how much we rely on electricity until the power goes out. From lights to alarm clocks to refrigerators to washing machines, electricity plays a critical role throughout the day. But let's see how our electrician Jack Wire explains his special subject to Lucy.

Jack: So, Lucy, today is the big day. I'll show you my workshop where I will hopefully teach you something about my job. Come on in, my dear, this is my kingdom.

Lucy: Oh, what a surprise, Uncle Jack, I didn't think it would be so tidy in here.

Jack: Well, every good tradesman needs tidiness and structure in his kingdom.

Lucy: I understand. That means as long as the office and other parts of the house

aren't included in the kingdom. (Chuckles)

Jack: Why don't you have a seat and listen to what I want to tell you?

Lucy: Great idea, and I bet you will start with the invention of electricity. (rolls her eyes)That's a brilliant thought. But I have to tell you that electricity was not invented. Electricity is a natural force that exists in our world. It didn't have…

Jack: …to be invented, only discovered and understood. Most people think that Benjamin Franklin was the one who discovered electricity. He was one of the greatest scientists of his time and discovered and invented many things, including bifocal glasses for example. He came up with the idea that electricity had positive and negative elements and that electricity flowed between these elements. He also believed that lightning was a form of this flowing electricity.

Lucy: How could he prove this? ...

