

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug major Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced a development agreement for investigational molecule abituzumab with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group, a US-based company focused on increasing R&D output and productivity through innovative models.



The agreement reflects Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's strategic approach to collaborations, identifying those opportunities that can progress the company's highly promising clinical stage assets through novel innovation models. Both Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and SFJ have agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal.



The company has completed Phase II development of abituzumab in combination with Erbitux and chemotherapy in a second line all-comer patient population with KRAS wild-type mCRC. In this Phase II study, a subgroup of patients with overexpression of integrin ?v?6 was identified as potentially benefiting from this treatment.



With the evolving understanding of the relationship between mCRC tumor location and treatment outcomes in recent years, SFJ will pursue the combination of abituzumab, Erbitux and chemotherapy in a first-line setting in high ???6-expressing patients who have RAS wild-type left-sided mCRC.



