

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing will release private sector employment report for April at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The market consensus is for 190,000, down from 241,000 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.2009 against the euro, 109.78 against the yen, 0.9956 against the franc and 1.3644 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



