Five-year agreement supports access to cost-effective, integrated renal care through awareness building, education and research, particularly in low- and middle-income countries

Efforts include focus on unmet need to diagnose and treat chronic kidney disease earlier to help slow disease progression

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal (kidney) care, and the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) announced a partnership to advance chronic kidney disease (CKD) awareness and help improve access to therapy, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) commonly referenced as emerging markets where the disease prevalence is growing the fastest. The collaboration will support greater disease and therapy research and education, as well as work to help establish better care models that support high standards of care at a lower cost in LMIC.

"ISN and Baxter's collaboration aims to address the urgent and growing challenge kidney disease is causing healthcare systems in providing quality care to patients globally," said David Harris, M.D., ISN President, University of Sydney, Australia. "Our organization is dedicated to connecting communities to collaborate on supporting greater access to care models that focus on how to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease."

Chronic kidney disease affects 10 percent of the global population. Additionally, it is estimated there are as many as four million people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) globally, which is the last stage of the disease progression and requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive. It's further estimated that millions more go undiagnosed and untreated globally.

"It is Baxter's goal to make renal care available to people in need, while driving better outcomes through new standards," said Laura Angelini, general manager, Baxter's Renal Care business. "Our partnership with ISN moves us closer to this goal by combining Baxter's clinical and innovation expertise with ISN's educational and research expertise in a truly transformative approach to increasing access to care worldwide."

About Baxter

Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products across its portfolio, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. The company's global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter's employees worldwide are building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.

About ISN

The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) is a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing worldwide kidney health. We do this for all our stakeholders by:

BRIDGING THE GAPS of available care through advocacy and collaborations with our global partners

BUILDING CAPACITY in healthcare professionals via granting programs, education and research

CONNECTING OUR COMMUNITY to develop a stronger understanding of the management of kidney disease.

With over 10,000 professional members from over 160 countries, the ISN represents a wide international network and an efficient platform for timely scientific exchange, debate and communication between healthcare professionals involved in preventing and treating kidney disease. By collaborating with more than 100 national and regional societies, we reach out to an additional 30,000 health professionals globally.

Our overarching purpose is to tackle the global burden of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), improving patient care through an interconnected advocacy, education and research strategy.

www.theisn.org

