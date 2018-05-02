InterestSpring LLC: Snupit Announces the Release of a Complimentary New eBook Titled 'The Wedding Trends Guide 2018'

Happy Couples who are Planning their Big Day May Also Use Snupit to Find the Best Wedding Service Providers in their Area

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / The founder of Snupit, an online service that helps connect people who are looking for service providers with reputable South African professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of a free new eBook. Titled "The Wedding Trends Guide 2018," the eBook takes an in-depth look at some of the most interesting and unusual wedding trends in South Africa.

To check out the new eBook and download a free copy, please visit https://www.snupit.co.za/ebooks/wedding-trends-guide.aspx.

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for the release of the new wedding-themed eBook could not be better; across South Africa many happy couples are looking for help and advice on planning their special day.

The founder of Snupit also understands that while weddings are happy occasions, they also involve a great deal of planning and hard work. This inspired the company to create this brand new eBook, which should be used as a comprehensive resource to help couples plan their weddings.

"You can use this guide to stay on top of the hottest wedding trends so your big day is simply unforgettable, for everyone, including of course you and your partner," the spokesperson noted, adding that readers can also find out more on the real cost of a wedding and what couples are spending.

"We have collected information from numerous sources, covering different aspects of the wedding from overall themes and venues to catering and bridal makeup."

Of course, if couples need help finding wedding service providers including photographers, wedding planners, caterers, DJs and bands and other professionals, they will find everyone they need on Snupit.

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit is an online service that connects customers who need to get things done with the best South African professionals who can help. From builders and painters to DSTV Installers and accountants, Snupit helps thousands of customers find the right professional for their project in over 300 categories. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a reliable and trusted building contractor to renovate their offices after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. Learn more about Snupit at www.snupit.co.za.

Contact:

Avinash Samlall

press@snupit.co.za

086 000 4500

SOURCE: Snupit