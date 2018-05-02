Availability of documents

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 3 pm at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters (Amphitheater), 10 rue Marcel Dassault 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification to the General Shareholders' meeting stating the agenda and the draft resolutions to this meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 30, 2018, and is available at the address: https://www.3ds.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/2018

The convening notice stating the agenda have been published today in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting are, since April 30, 2018, available to the shareholders at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters or at Société Générale (address: Service des Assemblées 32, rue du Champ-de-Tir, CS 30812 44308 Nantes, Cedex 3) under the conditions provided by law.

A major part of this information is mentioned in the Dassault Systèmes 2017 Annual Report filed on March 21, 2018 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and on its website (https://www.3ds.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/2018) as per article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005655/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 6162 6924