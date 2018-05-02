Leading Outsourced Production Partner NEP Opens Office in Italy

ROME, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Europe announced the opening of its NEP Italy office, further strengthening its reach and presence as one of the key players in the Southern Europe broadcast market. NEP Italy will focus on providing outsourced technical production support for a variety of sporting and live events in Italy.



NEP also announced it has entered in to an agreement to acquire Telerecord, an Italy-based provider of outside broadcast solutions for the sports industry. Once the deal has closed, Telerecord, a local industry leader with strong client relationships, will further diversify NEP's business and expand its reach in Europe by adding additional local resources and talent. The entire management team will continue to run the business, led by Fabio Bertini.



As part of its entry into Italy, NEP announced it has hired Sergio Cecchini, formerly of Top Tech Services, to serve as General Manager of NEP Italy's operations and growth of all NEP services in Italian market. Sergio brings more than 30 years of industry experience to NEP.



"I'm excited to have Sergio leading NEP Italy and to have Telerecord join our group," said Paul Henriksen, President, NEP Europe & Media Solutions. "Sergio's expertise in managing high-profile sporting events in Italy, combined with Telerecord's strong presence and experience in the market, will be invaluable in delivering superior service and innovative solutions to our clients throughout Southern Europe."



"I am looking forward to starting at NEP, which has the breadth and depth of technical resources and experience to provide new, more efficient and integrated solutions to our local clients," said Sergio Cecchini, new General Manager of NEP Italy. "Launching NEP Italy as part of the NEP Worldwide Network is exciting. I am proud to become a part of NEP and thank Paul and his staff for this fantastic opportunity."



"It's a great time for Telerecord to become part of the NEP global business and a great time for NEP to enter and begin operations in Italy," said Fabio Bertini, Managing Director of Telerecord.



The NEP Italy team can be reached at scecchini@nepgroup.com or by calling +39 337 112 5959. To learn more about NEP's solutions, visit https://www.nepgroup.com.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com (https://www.nepgroup.com/).

