

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of April.



ADP said private sector employment surged up by 204,000 jobs in April after spiking by a revised 228,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected private sector employment to shoot up by about 200,000 jobs compared to the jump of 241,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX