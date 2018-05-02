

LONDON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. British Summer Time) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 to discuss the first quarter financial results and provide a clinical development update.



Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 3853885 and dialing the following numbers:



* 888-394-8218 or (646) 828-8193 for callers in the United States * 0800 279 7204 or 44 (0)330 336 9411 for callers in the United Kingdom * 0800 101 1732 or 49 (0)69 2222 2018 for calls in Germany



Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the 'Events and presentations' link.



A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com.



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has been observed to result in statistically significant improvements in lung function as compared to placebo, and has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function and clinical symptoms as compared to placebo, and has shown statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long- acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



