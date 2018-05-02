Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the electrical switchgear market. An electrical switchgear manufacturer was facing difficulties in evaluating market opportunities and approached Infiniti Research to evaluate the potential in various underserved market segments.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti,"Market segmentation will assist organizations in defining their future growth opportunities and identifying segments with high growth potential."

Electrical switchgear is a mixture of electrical components that are intended to regulate, control, and guard the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution equipment. The electrical switchgear market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increase in demand for medium and high voltage electrical switchgears. Similarly, the rising demand for transformers is also anticipated to fuel the growth of this market segment, as revenue in the electrical switchgear market is directly proportional to the demand for transformers.

The market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find different market segments and group them in terms of their growth potential. The client was able to make the essential changes and additions to their current portfolio of services to guarantee that the needs of their customers are met.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Discover new market segments and opportunities

Recognize the needs and expectations of the end-user segments

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Making the necessary changes and additions to their existing portfolio of services

Establishing themselves in underserved markets

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

