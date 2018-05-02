Aeris Communications: Aeris Mobility Platform to Simplify Delivery of Complex IoT Services







SAN JOSE, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has published a white paper (http://sa-link.cc/aeris0418) written by a leading IoT analyst firm, Strategy Analytics, which documents how the architecture of the Aeris Mobility Platform (https://www.aeris.com/aeris-mobility-platform/) (AMP) provides unique advantages to enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the journey to IoT.

AMP is a cloud-based IoT software solution that uses a micro-services architecture to package an extensive set of software services known as Granular Entity Modules (GEMs). The GEMs are functional building blocks that can be combined in a multitude of configurations to create application-specific variations, called capsules. AMP's power comes from its customizable ability to address multi-variant complexity.

GEMs are self-contained application environments that have everything they need to run, sustain and maintain an IoT connected delivery service function. Those functions vary from the common - such as data transport, caching or authentication - to the highly specialized - such as global positioning satellite (GPS) location or custom device controls.

As enterprise and OEM IoT-enabled devices grow and push computational limits, and as regulations and other service specifications for different brands, models or regions grow more complex, GEMs can be created to seamlessly expand capacity while at the same time addressing distinct requirements. Like parts from a bin, GEMs are assembled to enable the rapid development, deployment, modification, maintenance, security and scalability of unique Aeris capsules. AMP allows automakers to use cloud-native technologies to simplify complex, global deployments, and ensure services are highly responsive.

CLICK TO TWEET (https://ctt.ec/1g9yw): Mobile devices and connectedcars for enterprises and OEMs to be connected by @AerisM2M (https://twitter.com/aerism2m) Mobility Platform, an end-to-end internetofthings connected delivery system. IoT AerisIoT GEMs capsules @SA_Update (https://twitter.com/SA_Update) strategyanalytics http://www.aeris.com/news/ (http://www.aeris.com/news/)

Supporting Quotes

Roger Lanctot, Director of Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics

"The Aeris Mobility Platform is designed for maximum scalability and flexibility for creating, launching and managing evolving connected car services. AMP anticipates the development of new services by allowing for the blending of content from different applications and vehicle data sources."

Raj Kanaya, Managing Director of Automotive and Chief Marketing Officer, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan

"The Aeris Mobility Platform is a revolutionary design for the future and fulfills all current industry and market requirements for scalability, application isolation, security, and customization. Our platform is built for IoT, globally tested at scale, secure, nimble, and scalable - all of which are essential elements for enterprises and OEMs with connected cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more."

Digital Assets

[Photo] Raj Kanaya (https://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/DSC_7980.jpg)

Raj Kanaya (https://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/DSC_7980.jpg) [Image] Aeris logo (https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/246745/file-1690345947-jpg)

Supporting Resources

Read about Strategy Analytics (https://www.strategyanalytics.com/).

Read about Roger Lanctot (https://www.strategyanalytics.com/strategy-analytics/strategy-analytics-analysts/analyst-bio/Roger-Lanctot#.WseO3ojwZPY).

Read about Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/).

Read about Aeris Mobility Platform (https://www.aeris.com/aeris-mobility-platform/).

Read about Aeris Mobility Platform white paper (http://sa-link.cc/aeris0418) by Strategy Analytics.

Read about Raj Kanaya.

Read and subscribe to Aeris Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/) and Neo Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/neo).

Read Aeris news releases (http://www.aeris.com/news/?taxonomy=news-category&term=press-releases).

Read about the Internet of Things FAQ (http://www.internetofthingsfaq.com/).

For more information about Aeris' news and activities, follow the company via Twitter (https://twitter.com/AerisM2M), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeris-communications?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_54080), Google+ (https://plus.google.com/+AerisCommunications/posts), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AerisCommunications/?ref=ts), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/aerism2m/) , and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAncMtlDM8KJWJPpcqP7pxw).

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Petschow

Aeris

+1.312.985.9182

Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net (mailto:Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c86e85b2-744f-4bdd-8f13-4b55dc329185 (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c86e85b2-744f-4bdd-8f13-4b55dc329185)