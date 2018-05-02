

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) outlines plans to take the company forward with emphasis on the fast-growing field of immunotherapy in cancer settings, utilizing Ampligen - a potent TLR-3 agonist amplifying the immune response - to potentially increase the effectiveness of checkpoint drugs.



The company expects to advance Ampligen through the clinic as a differentiated immuno-oncology agent, building on a strong safety profile and encouraging outcomes in Phase 1/2 studies.



The company anticipates publications and presentations on the findings of independent studies of Ampligen as a single agent and combination therapy in a variety of difficult cancers. The results from non-clinical combination studies have supported Ampligen's potential role in strengthening the cancer-killing capabilities of checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo, two of the leading checkpoint drugs. Advanced studies combining Ampligen with checkpoint drugs are being planned.



The company believes Ampligen will be an important player in this immuno-oncology revolution.



