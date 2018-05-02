sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,10 Euro		-1,17
-1,74 %
WKN: 853915 ISIN: US7234841010 Ticker-Symbol: PWC 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,05
66,16
18:10
66,04
66,18
18:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP66,10-1,74 %