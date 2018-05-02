

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.22 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $23.31 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $692.71 million from $677.73 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.22 Mln. vs. $23.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $692.71 Mln vs. $677.73 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 to $4.55



