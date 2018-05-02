Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) (the "Company") announced today that it has provided Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held on May 22, 2018.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is being distributed to the Company's common shareholders of record as of April 6, 2018 in advance of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time) at the Company's registered office, located at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg.

The notice is available on the Company website at www.pacificdrilling.com in the "Events Presentations" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, floating-rig drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including its current Fleet Status, please visit www.pacificdrilling.com.

