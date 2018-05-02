Bynder Announces Integration and Partnership with Hootsuite

New Tool Connects Social Media Channels Directly to Creative Brand Assets, Making Visual Content Management Online more Agile, Streamlined and Consistent

BOSTON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder (https://www.bynder.com/en/), the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), today announced a new Marketplace integration with Hootsuite, the world's most widely used social media management platform. The integration connects Hootsuite (https://hootsuite.com/) dashboards with creative assets stored in Bynder's portal, enabling users to easily access files for social media content development without the need to download, resize and re-upload each file.

"Our vision is to power download-free workflows, where assets can be seamlessly shared from one platform to the next without the need for downloads or attachments. We're creating a connected ecosystem of intelligent endpoints," said Chris Hall, founder and CEO of Bynder. "Hootsuite is the latest addition to our roster of integrations that can help marketers work faster and smarter with the ability to immediately create, edit and use assets across their social media environments where exceptional visual content is one of the keys to success."

Users save time by eliminating the need to import new creative files to Hootsuite. The plugin loads Bynder's compact portal view directly into the Hootsuite platform allowing users to search for, select and resize the right image for each social post. Hootsuite users can view all available assets in the tool and can use intelligent AI-powered search and filtering functions to find assets based on existing Bynder metadata. The integration also supports brand consistency and version control, guaranteeing that only the most recent and approved versions of creative files are available in social media content creation.

"We have noticed that with the expanding need to capture audience attention on social media, the use of visual content has increased enormously. The Bynder and Hootsuite integration allows creative teams to leverage creative content across media channels quicker and more effectively," said Jeremy Wood, VP Product Marketing. "As social media continues to grow as an incredibly valuable extension of a brand, teams must be confident in their ability to quickly develop creative, effective and consistent experiences for their audiences. This integration will help our users continue to achieve this."

For more information on the Hootsuite connector, visit Bynder's marketplace (https://www.bynder.com/en/marketplace/), the go-to resource for Bynder product integrations.

About Bynder

Bynder is the fastest way to professionally manage digital files. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos and documents. More than 250,000 brand managers, marketers and creatives from 450+ organizations like PUMA, innocent drinks and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines use Bynder to organize company files; edit and approve projects in real time; auto-format and resize files; and make the right content available to others at the click of a button.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Hall, Bynder is headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in Boston, London, Barcelona, Rotterdam and Dubai. For more information, visit www.bynder.com (http://www.bynder.com/free) or follow Bynder on Twitter @Bynder.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, trusted by more than 16 million customers and more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com (http://www.hootsuite.com).

