Strength of NTT Group Companies offers Unbeatable Value Proposition in Enabling Greater Collaboration Capabilities

Arkadin, a market leader in cloud Unified Communications services, announced today a joint go to market strategy with fellow NTT Group company Dimension Data, an $8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, to provide Cisco Webex Hybrid Services. These services enable organisations to easily connect their existing network resources and on-premises unified communications (UC) to the Webex Teams platform in the cloud for a better end-user experience and higher ROI on their UC investments.

"As members of the NTT Group, Arkadin and Dimension Data are in a highly competitive position to deploy Webex Hybrid Services," says Amy Lind, Research Manager, VoIP and UC, IDC. "The combined assets of the NTT Group, and their historically strong Cisco partnership, present a compelling value proposition for enterprises seeking meaningful business transformation."

As businesses increasingly move workplace productivity services to the cloud to benefit from fast, easy deployments and lower capital investments, many are looking to retain some of the flexibility and customisation capabilities they have enjoyed from their traditional on premises voice and video deployments. But having tools from both the cloud and premises can often lead to inconsistent and disjointed user experiences and applications that do not work together in a unified manner.

"This next generation of Webex Hybrid Services empowers our customers' journey to the cloud by delivering a single, integrated and seamless user experience," says, Frank Palumbo, Senior Vice President, Global Data Center and Collaboration Sales for Cisco. "In leveraging their proven expertise in cloud deployments and managing on premise assets, Arkadin and Dimension Data are well positioned to deliver smooth integrations even for the most complex requirements and the training and managed services essential for driving wide-scale adoption."

"In addition to our networking and cloud expertise, customers will benefit from our large global footprint and streamlined procurement since only one master agreement is required for all elements of their deployment," says David Lallemand, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Arkadin. "It is an all-in-one package designed to enhance and simplify our customers' experience with WebEx Hybrid Services."

The Webex Hybrid Services include Hybrid Calling, Calendar Service, Directory Service, Media Service and Single Sign On. For more information: https://www.arkadin.co.uk/services/unified-communications/cisco-spark-provided-by-arkadin/webex-hybrid-services.

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services.Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.

For more information: http://www.arkadin.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

Visit us at http://www2.dimensiondata.com

