The "France Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants bars, and others.

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.The categories are: Food and Grocery, Health Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants Bars, Toys, Kids Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

2 France Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

3 France Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.6 Services, Restaurants Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4 France Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shvrnp/mobile_commerce?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005866/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: M-Commerce