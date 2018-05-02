Background screening technology and service provider ClearStar announced a strategic partnership with 'SAP SuccessFactors' provider Veritas Prime on Wednesday, to offer Veritas' clients an opportunity to adopt ClearStar's mobile background screening solutions for their current hiring process. The AIM-traded firm said that under the Partnership, SAP SuccessFactors clients would be able to take advantage of a candidate-friendly screening process designed specifically through the combination of ...

