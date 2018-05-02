AIM-listed alternative asset manager Gresham House has announced the acquisition of alternative investment fund manager FIM Services for up to £25m on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The company, which is making the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gresham House Holdings, plans to fund the upfront consideration through a placing to raise around £15m. The placing will be priced at 410p a share and represents around 19.7% of the company's issued share capital. Proceeds from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...