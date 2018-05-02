Comodo CA and DonDominio Partner in Spain to Deliver a Unified Platform for Managing Domains, Hosting Plans and TLS/SSL Security

Spanish market sees an increased need for EV certificates due to the exponential growth in phishing attacks; EV certificates identify legitimate sites

CLIFTON, N.J., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA (http://www.comodoca.com/) and DonDominio (https://www.dondominio.com/) today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Comodo CA's digital certificates, including high assurance Extended Validation (EV), with DonDominio's domain and hosting management platform. The partnership enables companies of all types and sizes to more easily manage their domain names, hosting plans, web servers and TLS/SSL certificates all through a single platform.

"This partnership helps to fill a major gap in Spain by enabling us to provide businesses with EV certificates to meet the growing demand for online trust," said Marc Gelabert, CRO of DonDominio. "The rise of phishing scams tied to fake websites has become an everyday issue for the Spanish market. The need for websites to prove they are legitimate and safe for consumers has never been higher, and this can only be accomplished with the extra security that EV certificates provide because they are scrutined before issuance by a trusted issuing Certificate Authority like Comodo CA."

"Today's announcement builds on the recent trend Comodo CA has been seeing on the adoption of EV certificates for businesses globally," said Bill Holtz, CEO of Comodo CA. "DonDominio shares our vision to make the Internet safe for consumers and allow legitimate businesses to thrive online. Customers today need to know that 'secure' does not mean safe, only websites with an EV certificate are truly legitimate."



This partnership also marks a major milestone for Comodo CA with its first partner to achieve Platinum status in Spain. The company continues to expand its impressive portfolio of customers and partners who need solutions that confirm trust in their website and brand. Comodo CA's tremendous growth in the past year includes the addition of 38 new channel partners (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/35-new-strategic-partnerships-fueling-comodo-ca-s/), and record setting growth from its channel program delivering a 45 percent increase in year over year growth (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-ca-achieves-record-45-percent-year-over/).

About Comodo CA

A trusted advisor by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes - protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand - from damages caused by fraudsters impersonating people and devices.

As the largest commercial certificate authority with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need to secure transactions and create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com (http://www.comodoca.com/).

About DonDominio

Since 2007, DonDominio offers one of the best domain name management applications available. Entirely designed and programmed by their technical team, all your needs are met in real time, in a very simple and intuitive way you can easily manage all your domain portfolio. DonDominio serves more than 100,000 customers manages over 300,000 domain names, distributed under +800 domain name extensions, including almost all country code domain names. For more information, visit DonDominio.com (https://www.dondominio.com/) or their English brand MrDomain.com (https://www.mrdomain.com/).

Contact:

Jenna Buraczenski

Matter Communications

comodoCAPR@matternow.com

401-351-9509

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Comodo CA via Globenewswire

