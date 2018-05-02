Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Super Nova Petroleum under the symbol "SNP" on the CSE. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of over 2,000 retail locations across the United States.

Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent over 80,000 brick and mortar locations across the United States from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. The company claims its products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

The company is well financed, having closed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $2,380,000 from the placement of 11,900,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share. The net proceeds from the financing will allow Koios to start producing next generation products, through advanced research and development.

Koios intends on expanding its product line to meet consumer demand and to be more competitive on store shelves and intends on expanding its current sales force to capitalize on retail growth and drive bottom line revenue. Koios also intends on expanding its digital presence through increased marketing and progressive ecommerce strategies.

