sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,04 Euro		+0,06
+1,20 %
WKN: A0B6PD ISIN: CA1520061021 Ticker-Symbol: GOU 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERRA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTERRA GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,023
5,09
18:30
5,03
5,09
18:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTO VENTURES LTD
ALTO VENTURES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTO VENTURES LTD0,0180,00 %
CENTERRA GOLD INC5,04+1,20 %
PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD1,76+2,92 %