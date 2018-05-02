Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.'s (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") Board of Directors has pursuant to its incentive stock option plan, granted 1,500,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, at an exercise price of $.25 per share. The Options are exercisable for a term of five years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually commencing April 30, 2019, the first anniversary of the date of the option grant.

