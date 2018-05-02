

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $34 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Wyndham Worldwide reported adjusted earnings of $134 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.19 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Wyndham Worldwide earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $134 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.96 to $7.11 Full year revenue guidance: $5.195 - $5.335 Bln



