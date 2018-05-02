

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $433 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $305 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX