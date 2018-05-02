ReneSola Ltd has sold a 40.13% stake in its Zhejiang ReneSola Investment Limited subsidiary, which deals with its distributed generation (DG) solar PV projects in China.The unnamed investor has paid RMB 200 million (around US$31.5 million) for the stake in ReneSola, which has over 187 MW of operational DG solar projects, and an additional 28 MW under construction. By the end of this year, it intends to own 350 to 400 MW of DG projects in China. Overall, the Chinese solar PV project developer says it has a global PV project pipeline totaling around 1.1 GW, of which 92.2 MW of these are under construction. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...