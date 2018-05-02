Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announces the formal establishment of its A&M Global Transaction Analytics (GTA) service offering. Led globally by Steven Lee, an A&M Managing Director with the Global Transaction Advisory Group, GTA will focus on the development, application and implementation of data analytics to enhance clients' buy-side and sell-side transactions and capital markets activity.

In response to growing market demand for more business insights embedded in the due diligence process, A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group is investing heavily in advanced technology and resources world-wide. A&M's GTA investments will include bolstering the firm's data analytics "Center of Excellence" team in Mumbai and adding resources throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, India and Asia.

"Data analytics is integral to the future of due diligence and the transaction advisory process," commented Paul Aversano, Global Head of the Transaction Advisory Group. "The continued development and deployment of these services, under Steven's leadership, is critical to A&M's overall growth and competitiveness in the marketplace. GTA's insights combined with A&M's operational heritage will maximize value and enhance performance improvement of our clients' underlying assets."

Mr. Lee has over 15 years of experience advising clients to uncover insights by analyzing and leveraging financial and operational business data. He counsels private equity firms and other strategic buyers and sellers on applying data analytics and metric transparency to inform investment decision making and performance improvements. Additionally, having lived and worked in London for six years, Mr. Lee has significant international experience working across a wide variety of industries throughout the world.

"Our A&M GTA offering will embed analytics into pre- and post-deal advisory to draw faster and deeper insights for better-informed investment decisions," added Mr. Lee. "We will leverage A&M's world-class operational and in-depth financial accounting due diligence expertise to best identify key investment performance metrics for our private equity and strategic clients."

Prior to his current role with A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group, Mr. Lee worked in the firm's Global Disputes and Investigations practice where he led the Applied Data Analytics service offering advising clients with investigative analytics, regulatory compliance, and data risk management. Previously, he established capabilities at several mid to large size corporations and at a Big Four accounting firm where he performed investigative data analytics in the context of fraud, risk management and regulatory compliance.

"Steven's global experience and his connectivity to our Global Disputes and Investigations practice will be a tremendous asset in building A&M's GTA offering," said Anthony Caporrino, U.S. practice leader for A&M's Transaction Advisory Group. "Aligning this business under Steven will enable the firm to unlock the currently unrealized market potential for these services."

About Alvarez Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 3000 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

When action matters, find us at alvarezandmarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note to the Editor:

About Alvarez Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group

A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group provides investors and lenders the answers needed to get the deal done. We combine our firm's deep operational, industry and functional resources with Big Four-quality financial accounting and tax expertise to assess key deal drivers and focus on the root cause of any critical deal issues. As the largest transaction advisory practice outside the Big Four, our global integrated teams help private equity, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and hedge funds as well as corporate acquirers unlock value across the investment lifecycle. The firm's Global Transaction Advisory Group includes over 350 professionals in 22 offices throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, India and Asia. Our global team has extensive industry knowledge across multiple sectors including, but not limited to, dedicated industry verticals in healthcare, software technology, energy and financial services.

