Date: 2.05.2018



On 4 April 2018 Odyssey Europe AS (the "Bidder") launched a voluntary cash offer to acquire shares of Olympic Entertainment Group AS ("OEG" or the "Target Issuer") based on the terms and conditions of the notice of offer ("Notice of Offer") and prospectus ("Prospectus", together with the Notice of Offer the "Offer Documents") as were approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (the "EFSA") on 2 April 2018 and published on 4 April 2018 on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange ("Offer").



According to section 7 of the Notice of Offer and section 1.2 of the Prospectus, the Offer and the sales agreements entered into with OEG shareholders as a result of their acceptance of the Offer (the "Accepting Shareholder") will only be completed if specific independent conditions as outlined therein (the "Closing Conditions") are met or waived.



According to section 1.2. of the Prospectus, the Bidder will publish notifications without undue delay on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange if: (1) all Closing Conditions are met; (2) Approval Conditions or any of them are/is met; (3) the Offer will not be completed due to not meeting one of the Closing Conditions.



The Bidder hereby confirms that all Closing Conditions set forth in section 7 of the Notice of Offer and section 1.2 of the Prospectus have either been duly met or waived. Therefore, the sales agreements with the Accepting Shareholders will be completed.



According to section 6 of the Notice of Offer and section 1.1. of the Prospectus the Offer period ends on 2 May 2018 at 17:00 (Estonian time).



The Bidder will announce the results of the Offer via Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on 7 May 2018 the latest.



Payment of the Purchase Price and transfer of the Shares of OEG shall be executed on 10 May 2018 (the "Value Date") as delivery-versus-payment transactions. On the Value Date, the Bidder shall pay to each Accepting Shareholder the Purchase Price according to the number of OEG Shares sold by the Accepting Shareholder against the transfer of such relevant OEG Shares.



The Offer Documents are available in electronic form:



-- on the web page of Nasdaq Tallinn ( www.nasdaqbaltic.com ) -- on the web page of Estonian Financial Supervision Authority ( www.fi.ee ) -- on the web page of the Bidder ( http://odyssey-europe.eu )



The Offer Documents are also available on paper at the head office of AS LHV Pank at Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn.



Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Offer Documents.