Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: GCAC to Make Keynote Address at the 7th Annual InvestorIntel Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce it will make a keynote address at the 7th annual InvestorIntel Summit taking place in Toronto this week on May 3rd and 4th at the Omni King Edward Hotel. The Focus of the 2018 InvestorIntel Summit is Buds, Batteries and Blockchain and includes leading companies from each respective sector. The two-day event brings together company presentations and expert panel discussions with members of the financial community, both professional and accredited investors, to explore and learn from leading businesses and technology innovators.

Blaise Blatter, GCAC's strategic relationships director and advisor, will be giving the keynote address on May 4th at 12:30 pm, and is also participating in the 'Marijuana Investing' panel at 11:10 am on the same day.

Ali Saheli, a blockchain expert and advisor to GCAC, is participating as a panel member on 'Blockchain Investing' on May 4th at 9:00 am.

"Global Cannabis Applications Corp. understands that the only way to compete in today's market is with technology that relies on teamwork and builds user trust," said Tracy Weslosky, CEO of InverstorIntel Corp. "Offering an artificial intelligence system that builds orderly channel processes around vital medical data is undoubtedly, only the beginning for Global Cannabis Applications. We look forward to Blaise's visionary keynote lunch presentation on Friday, May 4th on creative and innovative technologies that makes life systems better. He understands where our blockchain technology is today, but more importantly, how it can impact the marijuana market and champion shareholder interest."

InvestorIntel is a leading online source of independent investor information that provides public market coverage for both investors and industry alike.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com ) .

SOURCE: Global Cannabis Applications Corp.