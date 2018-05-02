Block & Leviton LLP: GRIDSUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Deadline In Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Gridsum Is Approaching; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Block & Leviton LLP reminds investors in Gridsum Holdings, Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM) that Monday, June 25, 2018 is their last chance to seek lead plaintiff status in the pending securities class action against the Company and certain of its officers and directors.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Gridsum and its executives issued false press releases that did not fairly present the financial condition and results of operations of the Company during a class period between April 27, 2017 and April 20, 2018.

On April 23, 2018, Gridsum Holdings announced that the company's independent registered public accountant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, "notified the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee that PwC's audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon." The Company further announced that its accountants identified "certain issues" pertaining to "revenue recognition, cash flow cost and expense items, and their underlying documentation."

On this news, Gridsum shares fell by more than 25%, wiping out tens of millions of dollars of market capitalization.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gridsum stock between April 27, 2017 and April 20, 2018, and who are interested in becoming lead plaintiff, must move the Court no later than June 25, 2018.

