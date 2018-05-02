DNA Dynamics, Inc. Breathes Life Back Into Its Hit Mobile Game Title

DNAD to release a new version of the much loved 'Warheads' title for mobile platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / DNA Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAD) announces today that it is starting work to re-launch its successful back catalogue of Mobile and PC titles.

Having previously been featured by AppleTMas "New and Noteworthy", this brand saw a loyal fan base of players and has historically achieved 4 out of 5 stars for previous releases. Warheads has received past critical success from the likes of "148 apps" who reviewed it with the comment 'Simple and cute...ideal for the casual RPG fan' and with this from "appSational" 'simple and beautiful' followed by "GoozerNation" who had this to say, 'The visual style is beautiful and cartoony'.

At its launch in 2012, the iOS version of the game for the US market quickly had over 100,000 fans playing the game and this upgraded version of Warheads is expected to quickly rise through the charts on its release.

Carl Grant, DNA's CEO, reminds shareholders that "Warhead's players had previously undertaken over 750,000 unique game sessions and seen over 50,000 items purchased soon after launch. I have always believed that this game has much more to offer and I am so excited that we are able to bring a significantly updated and upgraded version to market."

DNA Dynamics announced in its Letter to Shareholders in December 2017, that it would be exploring opportunities with new titles as well as bringing its previously successful titles back to market. In March 2018, they announced that it is had closed on the sale of their Crypto-currency ATM patent to a third party for $700,000, leaving them with $350,000 cash on hand which, when closed, would give DNA cash reserves sufficient to drive our immediate strategy forward without the need for external funding and the timeline on this has been extended to allow the buyers extra time to fund the purchase.

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on 'Mobile Gaming' and is building a diverse portfolio of assets. For more information contact (616) 552-9653 or email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.

SOURCE: DNA Dynamics, Inc.