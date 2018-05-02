The main mover behind Britain's post-crisis reform of banking regulation has warned leverage in the system is at dangerous levels and that capital buffers may not increase in time to deal with the next meltdown. John Vickers, whose commission on banking devised the plan for big banks to ringfence retail banking operations, said he was puzzled the Bank of England had not imposed higher capital levels, the Financial Times reported. He said leverage, or capital to assets, was "dangerously high". ...

