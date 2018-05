The board of Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A) (SE0006886750) and (ATCO B) (SE0006886768) approves a special dividend in the amount of SEK 8 per share through a split redemption, effective May 9, 2018. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor.



