Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Pelangio Exploration Inc. ("Pelangio") through its ongoing engagement program with the traditional authorities and government officials has successfully resulted in Pelangio receiving approval to commence an air core and/or rotary blast drill program at the gold prospective Dormaa Project in Ghana, West Africa. The initial drill program is expected to commence in the latter part of May 2018 and consist of 1,000 to 1,250 metres of drilling over 30 to 40 holes. RosCan has provided funding for the initial drill program and has the right to earn a 50% interest in the 86 sq km concession located in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The combined assay results from 2012 and 2017 gold-in soil geochemical programs returned values ranging from < 2 parts per billion ("ppb") to 2710 ppb. The gold responses from the 2017 geochemical program continued to show high correlation with initial anomalies established in the 2012 geochemical program. The soil program covering the entire property identified about 20 anomalies from 200m to one (1) km in length. A significant number of these anomalies are located in the western portion of the property. A detailed interpretation of the soil data, defined two significant gold geochemical anomalies with lengths of 4.8 km and 7.2 km.

COMMENTARY

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Roscan, stated, "We are pleased to see this drilling get underway. These are real anomalies located in a gold producing environment."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory P. Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company is currently assembling a land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali and is exploring the promising gold potential of the early exploration-stage Dormaa Project in Ghana. RosCan is earning a 50% interest in the Dormaa Project from Pelangio Exploration Inc.

