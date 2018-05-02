

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following a report indicating conservative House Republicans have drafted articles of impeachment against him, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has declared the Justice Department will not be extorted.



Speaking during an event at the Newseum in Washington on Tuesday, Rosenstein stated that threats would not affect the way the Justice Department does its job.



'There are people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me for quite some time,' Rosenstein said. 'I think they should understand by now the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted.'



'Any kind of threats that anybody makes are not going to affect the way we do our job,' he added. 'We have a responsibility and we take an oath. That's the whole point.'



The comments from Rosenstein come after a report from the Washington Post said members of the House Freedom Caucus have drafted articles of impeachment against him.



The articles were drafted amid dissatisfaction with the Justice Department's response to requests for documents related to the investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Hillary Clinton's email server.



Rosenstein said he had seen the draft and was critical of whoever on Capitol Hill was behind the leak of the document to the Washington Post.



'I don't know who wrote it,' Rosenstein said. 'It really does illustrate, though, a really important distinction between the way we operate in the Department of Justice. We have people who are accountable.'



He added, 'And so I just don't have anything to say about documents like that that nobody has the courage to put their name on.'



Congressman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, struck back at Rosenstein in a subsequent post on Twitter.



'If he believes being asked to do his job is 'extortion,' then Rod Rosenstein should step aside and allow us to find a new Deputy Attorney General-preferably one who is interested in transparency,' Meadows tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX