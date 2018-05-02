Talbot Underwriting Ltd ("Talbot") today announced appointments to their global Political Risk and Credit team.

Jonathan Goh has joined as Political Risk Credit Underwriter and will be based in Talbot's Singapore offices. Previously, he was with Zurich Insurance as a Senior Political Risk and Credit Underwriter. Prior to that role, he was the APAC Political Risk Underwriter at Canopius. Jonathan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

John Ewington, Talbot Singapore CEO said, "Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and further boosts our expanding offering in the Asia Pacific region. As we continue to invest in this product and region, I'm pleased that an accomplished underwriter of his calibre has joined the team."

Concurrently, Russell Fisher has been appointed Senior Credit Analyst based in London, supporting the London, Singapore, and Validus Specialty New York offices. He was previously a Political Risk and Credit Underwriter at Ironshore Europe and prior to that was at Hiscox. Russell holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics Quantitative Management from University of South Africa.

David Morris, Talbot's Active Underwriter added, "We've gained exceptional talent in Russell and broadened Talbot's offerings. This is an exciting development for the team as it positions itself for future growth."

Jonathan and Russell join the global team of Political Risk Credit at Talbot, which includes James Bamford, Andrew Bickmore, George Goodliffe, and Chris Crane in London, Jaime Taylor in Singapore, and Jared Kotler and Matthew Coomer on behalf of Validus Specialty in New York.

James Bamford, Global Practice Leader Political Lines said, "Jonathan and Russell will strengthen a team known for its depth of knowledge and experience in political and credit risks. We're extending our capabilities and strengthening our resources to meet the evolving requirements of our clients. I am delighted they are joining us."

Talbot provides insurance cover for political and credit risks to a range of clients including banks, government agencies, exporters, and commodity traders who are investing and transacting business predominantly in emerging markets. The team based in London, Singapore, and New York has expertise in commercial counterparty, sovereign, and country risks across a wide variety of sectors, geographies, and structured trade finance products.

For more information, contact Talbot's Political Risk and Credit team.

About Talbot

Talbot is the global brand used by Talbot Underwriting Ltd companies which operate within the Lloyd's insurance market, through Syndicate 1183. Talbot focuses on underwriting a number of specialty classes including marine, marine liabilities, aviation, transport, energy, terrorism, political risk, crisis management, kidnap ransom, construction, contingency, cyber, financial lines, property and treaty reinsurance. Talbot is wholly owned by Validus Holdings, Ltd.

About Validus Holdings, Ltd.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) is a leading global provider of reinsurance, insurance, and asset management services. Validus companies maintain a worldwide presence with more than 1,000 employees in 17 offices. Learn more at validusholdings.com.

