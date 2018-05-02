

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) said that it has acquired STORY, a concept store in New York City. Additionally, Rachel Shechtman, STORY's founder and chief executive officer, will join Macy's, Inc. as brand experience officer, founder of STORY, reporting directly to Hal Lawton, president of Macy's.



The company noted that STORY will operate as usual, continuing to rotate new themes at its Chelsea location in New York City, while Rachel assumes her role at Macy's, Inc. In addition, STORY's chief operating officer, Jenny Shechtman, will assume the role of vice president, operations at STORY under Macy's, Inc.'s ownership.



