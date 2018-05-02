

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Motor Co., a maker of hydrogen-powered semi trucks, has filed a lawsuit against electric automaker Tesla Inc. alleging patent infringement.



In a court filing, Nikola said that Tesla's Semi, its first electric heavy-duty truck, is 'substantially similar' to its own Nikola One design and that Tesla copied Nikola's patents. Nikola is seeking more than $2 billion in damages.



Nikola said that in December 2015, it filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office a series of design patents for an electric Class 8 heavy duty truck. Five months later, the company posted the design on its website and released a press release with the image of Nikola One.



Nikola noted that there was widespread publicity of the photo of Nikola One's unique design. After the company unveiled a proto type of the truck in December 2016, the full value of orders for these trucks rose to over $4 billion.



In April 2017, Tesla released a teaser image of its semi. In early November 2017, Nikola sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tesla that identified the semi-truck design features Nikola was patenting and demanded that Tesla not unveil its semi until Tesla's infringement was resolved.



According to Nikola, features on the electric Tesla Semi resembled features on its own semi-trucks. These include the wrap windshield, mid-entry door, fuselage, fender, side cladding and the overall design of Nikola One.



Nikola said it was issued six design patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office between February and April 2018.



However, Tesla did not respond to Nikola's letter and instead, unveiled its all-electric semitrailer truck, the Tesla Semi, on November 16, 2017. Nikola said it has been harmed by Tesla's infringement in excess of $2 billion.



A spokesperson for Tesla rejected Nikola's claims and said that there is no merit to the lawsuit.



