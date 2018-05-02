SolarWinds MSP Announced as Service Provider of the Year for Second Year Running at IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018

DUNDEE, U.K., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/), a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, has won Service Provider of the Year at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018, sponsored by IT Europa, for the second year running.

The European IT & Software Excellence Awards recognize best practices in customer solutions by Systems Integrators, Solution VARs, MSPs, and ISVs across Europe. Now in their tenth year, they attracted several hundred entries from all over Europe, with 29 countries represented amongst the finalists. The awards were given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes.

This year, SolarWinds MSP's entry focused on the highly successful deployment of the SolarWinds MSP platform for one of its largest UK customers, highlighting the SolarWinds Backup solution's (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/products/backup) specific use case.

The SolarWinds MSP platform offers a full suite of IT service management capabilities within a single, unified dashboard that scales across the full life cycle of IT solution providers and MSPs. Its portfolio includes SolarWinds RMM, Backup, Mail Assure, Risk Intelligence, MSP Manager, and MSP Anywhere and is used by more than 20,000 MSP partners worldwide.

"We are delighted to have won this prestigious award at the IT Europa European IT & Software Excellence Awards. We take great pride in our award-winning platform, and to win this for a second year in a row is an honor," said John Pagliuca, general manager, SolarWinds MSP. "With widespread ransomware and other types of threats on the rise, businesses need to have the assurance that they can protect their data, but just as importantly, get it back up and running quickly-SolarWinds Backup meets this expectation-as showcased in our customer case study. A huge thanks to the judges who recognized our best-in-class platform."

Leigh Johnson from A&O IT Group (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l48hd07G6SI) added, "SolarWinds MSP is forward-thinking, innovative, and very approachable. Using its platform, including SolarWinds Backup, means I hear from my customers far less-which is a good thing, as it means everything is working as expected and there are no problems. With SolarWinds MSP, the technology looks after itself, which gives me more time to look after my customers."

Click here (http://www.iteawards.com/2018-winners) for a complete list of the 2018 award winners.

