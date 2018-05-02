The "Europe Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants bars, and others Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants Bars, Toys, Kids Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Food and Grocery, Health Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants Bars, Toys, Kids Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services Country Covered: Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered: All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables

1 About this Report

2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

