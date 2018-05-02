The "Europe Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
- Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
- Mobile Commerce Segments: Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants bars, and others
- Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants Bars, Toys, Kids Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
- Country Covered: Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered: All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables
1 About this Report
2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bfbq2/europe_mobile?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006025/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: M-Commerce