Maxkompentens Sverige AB has changed company name to MoxieTech Group AB. As from May 4, 2018, the shares will be traded under its new name and short name.



New company name: MoxieTech Group AB ---------------------------------------- New short name: MOXI ---------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007640321 ----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic Holding AB on 08-405 32 00.