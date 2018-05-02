Geneva - Swiss RegTech Start-up Riskifier announces successful completion of a Proof of Concept with the OLYMPIC Banking System.

Riskifier has successfully completed a proof of concept (POC) with ERI's OLYMPIC Banking System, which has been showcased recently during the ERI "After Work Rooftop Event - 360° Innovation" evening in Zurich.

Riskifier embarked on the Proof of Concept with ERI, the provider of the leading banking application - the OLYMPIC Banking System - earlier this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...