

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said Wednesday that its DISH Anywhere app is now available on Android TV devices. While DISH Anywhere has been available on Android mobile devices since 2013, customers can now use Android TV media players and smart TVs for the first time to access their DISH programming, either at home or on the go.



DISH Anywhere gives Hopper customers the ability to watch 100 percent of their live and recorded content, plus thousands of on-demand titles, from any location on internet-connected mobile devices, including smart phones, tablets and computers, and televisions via Amazon Fire TV and now Android TV.



The company said that DISH Anywhere can be accessed on Android TV devices, including media players like AirTV Player, Mi Box and NVIDIA Shield TV, and Sharp Aquos and Sony Bravia smart TVs. It's also available on DISH's EVOLVE set-back box for hotels, so customers can view their personal live and recorded DISH programming directly on their hotel room TV.



To watch DISH Anywhere on Android TV, download the free app from the Google Play Store.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX